ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - April 27

Destin Log
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear...

www.thedestinlog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Crab Island Takeover Party in Destin was supposed to take place April 22-24. It had officials worried after the mayhem in Panama City Beach in March. Law enforcement said events like this are known to cause trouble in one form or another. Influencer Eddy...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction brings in more than $3.8 million

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation says this year’s auction has broken its previous record and has raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in Northwest Florida. Officials say the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family raised more...
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valparaiso, FL
Destin, FL
Government
City
Miramar Beach, FL
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Miramar Beach, FL
Government
City
Rosemary Beach, FL
City
Niceville, FL
Local
Florida Government
Narcity USA

This​ Dreamy Underwater Sandbar In Emerald Coast Florida Is A Massive Floating Beach Party

There's an expansive sandbar on the Emerald Coast of Florida with sparkling shallow waters where people enjoy cooling off and partying hard!. Despite not really being an island, the Crab Island is located in Destin, Florida. After sand drifted from the Gulf of Mexico, the once island turned into an exciting place for visitors to gather in the knee-deep ocean, enjoy food... and, of course, adult beverages.
DESTIN, FL
WDW News Today

What Will Happen if the Reedy Creek Improvement District is Dissolved at Walt Disney World?

In a special session today, the Florida Senate passed a bill to dissolve certain independent special districts, specifically targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District of Walt Disney World. The bill is an attempt by Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Disney’s “special privileges” after they took a hard stance against the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local man set to bring new restaurants to Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –  A local restaurant owner has big plans for Panama City and Panama City Beach. Chris McMillan and his company, Panhandle Restaurant Group, plan to open a dozen new restaurants in the next two years. “We like to eat, in fact, we love to eat,” McMillan said. He said he spent […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Dayne
WJHG-TV

Thunder Beach Spring Rally back for a 24th year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The thunder is loud around Panama City Beach but it’s not a storm moving in. It’s the Thunder Beach Spring Rally rolling in for its 24th year. The event kicked off Wednesday at Frank Brown Park. “Pretty much a lot of thunder....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Arts Festival#Grand Park#Destin Log#Sinfonia Gulf Coast
WKRG News 5

OWA hosting Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest has been announced for Saturday, June 11 at OWA Parks and Resort in Foley. Country music artist Dustin Lynch will perform along with Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley. Tickets go on sale April 29. The music festival will be held in a grassy area, […]
FOLEY, AL
Bay News 9

SeaWorld, Busch Gardens offering veterans free park tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is offering U.S. military veterans free theme park admission. SeaWorld offering veterans free admission to its park. Veterans can also get free tickets for up to three guests. Must register by May 15 and redeem tickets by July 10. Busch Gardens has the same...
ORLANDO, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy