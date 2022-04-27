ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Slight chance of rain showers, 70-degree temps in Wednesday forecast for Cheyenne

By Briar Napier
capcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — The skies should be open and full of sunshine for most of Wednesday in Cheyenne, though some well-needed rain may arrive, too. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cheyenne is projecting a high...

capcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#North Wind
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy