Woman found guilty of Murder in 2018 Augusta homicide

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Tuesday, April 26th, a Richmond County Jury found defendant 47-year-old Lakeesha Stokes guilty of Felony Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Stokes killed 62-year-old Larry Gilbert White on the 2500 block of Parkway Drive in Augusta in July of 2018.

Richmond County District Attorney, Jared Williams, released a statement:

In a fit of domestic rage, this individual shot and killed 62-year-old Larry Gilbert White. In less than two days, this killer was tried, convicted, and sentenced to the maximum penalty of 25 years in confinement. The community has spoken: We will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Jared T. Williams, District Attorney, Augusta Judicial Circuit

Stokes is in the Richmond County Jail at this time.

