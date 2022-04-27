ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Naturals to host youth baseball clinic at Arvest Ballpark

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuThs_0fLnCQwi00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, in partnership with D-BAT NW Arkansas, announced the return of the Naturals free Youth Baseball Clinic.

The event will take place at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 before that night’s 6:05 p.m. game against the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A Minnesota Twins. The Naturals Youth Baseball Clinic is open to children ages 6-12 and will cover instruction of key baseball fundamentals, including hitting, pitching, outfield play, infield play, throwing and base running.

All kids that register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night’s game that features a post-game fireworks show. Registered clinic participants will be broken up into six different groups and they will get to experience six different 10-minute stations located throughout the playing field of Arvest Ballpark. Instruction at certain stations of the clinic will be given by select Naturals players.

Whit Merrifield inducted into Naturals Hall of Fame

There is a registration form located on the Naturals website, nwanaturals.com , under the “schedule & promotions” tab that interested parents can fill out to register their son or daughter for the clinic. The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, May 11 but participants are encouraged to sign up quickly, as previous events have filled to capacity prior to the deadline.

Check-in begins at Arvest Ballpark at 2:00 p.m. on the day of the event, so plan to arrive early as participation is limited to the first 150 children. Participants are asked to bring a glove and wear proper baseball attire but no cleats.

Following the clinic, Arvest Ballpark will be cleared and then the gates will re-open at 4:30 p.m. for the Naturals game against the Wind Surge that is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. If you have any questions regarding the event, please call the Naturals Front Office at (479) 927-4900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Thursday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge scored seven runs on nine hits to win 7-4 in game two of the six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers behind an efficient start from Louie Varland on the mound. Wichita grabbed an early second inning 3-0 lead from smart base running...
WICHITA, KS
KATV

Sully Says: Van Horn and Pittman

If it were up to Dave Van Horn, Arkansas would have played the other in-state schools years ago. He knows a loss to UCA, Little Rock, A-State, or UAPB would be no more than a ripple in their Top 5 or 10 pond. These games are good for baseball in the state.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Questions surround the future of the Arkansas Travelers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Travelers could soon be forced to leave their longtime home in North Little Rock amid a dispute between the organization and the city over who should pay for upgrades to Dickey-Stephens Park. The team has drawn an estimated 300,000 fans to the scenic...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
MLB

Prospect leaves family guessing after callup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Brendan Donovan’s goal wasn’t to playfully tease family members with his big news from earlier in the week, and he’s hopeful now that they understand what happened considering his overjoyed state of mind at the time. Upon learning last Sunday afternoon that he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Multiple Razorback athletes partner with Bobby Bones in NIL deal

Morning radio show host, and noted Razorback fanatic, Bobby Bones, has announced his partnership with three of Arkansas’ most recognizable athletes to promote his apparel brand “Can’t See Apparel”. Arkansas basketball’s Devonte Davis, and football’s Raheim Sanders and Bumper Pool have all announced their NIL deal with Bones. In promoted tweets, all three athletes say that each purchase from CantSeeApparel.com will be given back to the community by working closely with a local organization to ensure that kids in Northwest Arkansas can play completive sports, regardless of income level. I have signed an NIL deal with @mrbobbybones and his apparel company @cantseeapparel...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Jackson Woodard Awarded Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore linebacker Jackson Woodard has seen his hard work and determination at Arkansas payoff in the form of a scholarship from Sam Pittman. Woodard, 6-3, 228, came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on from Little Rock Christian. Woodard played in 11 games in 2021 with seven tackles, including five solo. That followed a true freshman season in 2020 when he played in four games and recorded two tackles. Since he only played in four games that preserved his redshirt season.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Merrifield
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy