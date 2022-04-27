Naturals to host youth baseball clinic at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, in partnership with D-BAT NW Arkansas, announced the return of the Naturals free Youth Baseball Clinic.

The event will take place at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 before that night’s 6:05 p.m. game against the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A Minnesota Twins. The Naturals Youth Baseball Clinic is open to children ages 6-12 and will cover instruction of key baseball fundamentals, including hitting, pitching, outfield play, infield play, throwing and base running.

All kids that register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night’s game that features a post-game fireworks show. Registered clinic participants will be broken up into six different groups and they will get to experience six different 10-minute stations located throughout the playing field of Arvest Ballpark. Instruction at certain stations of the clinic will be given by select Naturals players.

There is a registration form located on the Naturals website, nwanaturals.com , under the “schedule & promotions” tab that interested parents can fill out to register their son or daughter for the clinic. The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, May 11 but participants are encouraged to sign up quickly, as previous events have filled to capacity prior to the deadline.

Check-in begins at Arvest Ballpark at 2:00 p.m. on the day of the event, so plan to arrive early as participation is limited to the first 150 children. Participants are asked to bring a glove and wear proper baseball attire but no cleats.

Following the clinic, Arvest Ballpark will be cleared and then the gates will re-open at 4:30 p.m. for the Naturals game against the Wind Surge that is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. If you have any questions regarding the event, please call the Naturals Front Office at (479) 927-4900.

