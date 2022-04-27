ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1000 Invested In Corning 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Corning GLW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.78%. Currently, Corning...

www.benzinga.com

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/28: Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft

Superstars don't win every game, but over the long-term, they win a lot more than they lose, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. This also rings true for superstar stocks with superstar management teams. Far too often, stocks go down because investors didn't do their homework. That means far too often, stock declines aren't justified.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Hillevax, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

HilleVax, Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) IPO will take place April, 29 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker HLVX. The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 26, 2022. About HilleVax, Inc. HilleVax is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Activision Blizzard's Recent Short Interest

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) short percent of float has risen 6.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.84 million shares sold short, which is 2.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into DigitalOcean Holdings's Recent Short Interest

DigitalOcean Holdings's (NYSE:DOCN) short percent of float has fallen 17.31% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.84 million shares sold short, which is 10.99% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Calls Teladoc A 'Category Killer' In Compelling Defense Of Recent Buys

Teladoc recently won the contract to serve Northwell Center's telemedicine efforts, Wood said. "What was also not mentioned is Amazon's decision to partner with Teladoc as opposed to compete with it." Ark Invest's Cathie Wood has been facing harsh criticism about her investing style, partially because she is an easy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Charles Schwab And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones jumped by more than 600 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Franklin Electric Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE). The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.195 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FRANKLIN, MI
Benzinga

Ethereum Name Service Sees A Gold Rush For Desirable Domains

Ethereum ETH/USD-based decentralized domain name system Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is seeing increased use as speculation around highly desirable four-digit names heats up. What Happened: Ethereum domain name sales on the world's top non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea increased by nearly 2,840% as a result of increased speculation, the market's statistics show.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Leju Hldgs LEJU stock increased by 21.1% to $0.46 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 800.1% of Leju Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million. 17...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Baytex Energy Shares Are Trading Lower Today

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan raised the price target for Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE) (OTC: BTEGF) to C$8.50 from C$8 while maintaining the Market Perform rating on the shares. The analyst mentions that while the quarter was in line, the Clearwater at Peavine continues to deliver exceptional results, with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About ON Semiconductor?

ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:ON) short percent of float has risen 5.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.79 million shares sold short, which is 3.47% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Park Hotels & Resorts's Earnings Outlook

Park Hotels & Resorts PK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Park Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. Park Hotels & Resorts bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
