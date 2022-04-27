ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Saratoga County man dies in fatal crash in Kingston

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L2ii_0fLnC7VO00

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has died in a fatal car crash in Kingston. New York State Police said Tramayne Holmes, 40 of Milton, died after his vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

On April 26 around 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 28 in Kingston. Investigators found that Holmes was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his car and crossed over into the westbound lane, striking a tractor-trailer head-on.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was treated by Mobil Life and transported to Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries.

Man dies after car crashes into Hadley river

The road was closed for about three hours for an investigation and to clean up a diesel fuel spill. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Kingston, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Saratoga County, NY
Accidents
City
Hadley, NY
City
Milton, NY
Kingston, NY
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Traffic Accident#Mobil Life#Health Alliance Hospital
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy