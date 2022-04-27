Saratoga County man dies in fatal crash in Kingston

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has died in a fatal car crash in Kingston. New York State Police said Tramayne Holmes, 40 of Milton, died after his vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.

On April 26 around 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 28 in Kingston. Investigators found that Holmes was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his car and crossed over into the westbound lane, striking a tractor-trailer head-on.

Holmes was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was treated by Mobil Life and transported to Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for about three hours for an investigation and to clean up a diesel fuel spill. The investigation is ongoing.

