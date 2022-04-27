ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparrow: Virtual visits have transformed health care

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Health officials say the pandemic has transformed the health care setting in a number of ways.

One aspect that has drastically evolved since the start of the pandemic is the power that video has created, offering another method to assist patients with.

Video has now become widely used across the country for a variety of reasons involving quality care.

Since the first Sparrow Health System video visit on March 27, 2020, tens of thousands of mid-Michigan residents have seen their primary care physician via video.

Sparrow announced today they have now topped 70,000 video visits for patients.

“When you look at how care was delivered before March of 2020, the only way to receive care was to pick up a telephone, call an office, hope you could get in, schedule a visit, drive and try to find a parking spot, and sit in a waiting room. COVID changed all of that,” said Patrick Sustrich, Sparrow’s director of Retail Healthcare.

Officials say video has allowed a wider variety of patients to be seen in a quicker time frame.

Video visits also give patients the option of choosing what method best works for them when it comes to how to meet.

Health
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
#Health Care#Sparrow Health System#Covid#Retail Healthcare#Wlns 6 News
