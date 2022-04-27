ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Dover Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 2 days ago
It isn't close to his Monterrey, Mexico hometown nor does he enjoy as wide a fan base as he does when the NASCAR Cup Series races on the West Coast or in Texas. It isn't even close to his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. But if you ask No....

NASCAR world reacts to Larry McReynolds news

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that crew chief Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. Consider Dale Earnhardt Jr. a big fan of the decision. Earnhardt tweeted his appreciation of the move after it was announced, saying that it was...
Friday 5: NASCAR tracks welcoming more fans this season

Cup races have seen increased attendance this year and some events have had their largest crowds in at least five years, officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports tell NBC Sports. Such growth has been spurred by a variety of factors, including the racing, NASCAR’s changes on and off the track...
33 years of NASCAR history back open to the public

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The green flag is waving once again at a piece of racing history that is just about an hour away from Uptown Charlotte. The Winston Cup Museum in Winston-Salem was closed for two years, but the checkered flag hasn’t fallen on the racing staple that is now celebrating a […]
Dr. Diandra: Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez head-to-head by the numbers

Ross Chastain‘s last-lap pass at Talladega made him the second driver to win two races in 2022. That’s a significant accomplishment for Chastain and for Trackhouse Racing in only its second year of competition. Chastain’s Talladega win moves him to ninth place in the points standings. His teammate, Daniel Suárez, ranks 19th. These two drivers — competing for the same team with the same equipment — provide a case study in how close competition is in NASCAR this year.
Dover TV Schedule: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Dover, Delaware. The 1-mile track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East. View the Dover tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Dover Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR TV...
Dover Starting Lineup: April 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on the 1-mile of the newly named Dover Motor Speedway. Today, drivers rolled to the track for a brief practice session which was followed by qualifying. View the Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity...
NASCAR Dover 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Model's surprising DuraMAX Drydene 400 picks, predictions

Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with 10 wins on his way to a championship, but after NASCAR unveiled its "Next-Gen" design for 2022 in an effort to create greater parity, the playing field has seemingly leveled. There have been eight winners through 10 races and if the NASCAR playoffs were to start right now, familiar names like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski would be left on the outside looking in. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400, and the one-mile concrete oval will be yet another test for the new car. The NASCAR Dover green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
NASCAR weekend schedule: Dover Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway will be home to the ARCA Menards Series East, Xfinity Series and Cup Series this weekend. The track will host the final round of the Dash 4 Cash in Saturday’s Xfinity race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1). Racing for the $100,000 prize will be AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg.
NASCAR mandates sensitivity training for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Toyota issue statement. Last weekend, NASCAR raced at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race ended in a crash as Kyle Larson made an aggressive move in an attempt to win the race. On Tuesday, the sanction noted that NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin will...
ARCA: Daniel Dye Indefinitely Suspended Featured

ARCA Menards Series officials announced Wednesday that driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended for a behavoral penalty that occurred off-track. The driver, from DeLand, Florida, violated section 12-8.1.E.2 of the ARCA rulebook:. “E. Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having...
CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #11 – DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Coming off a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) sweep for Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway, the bowtie brand looks to carry its momentum onto the 1-mile concrete oval of Dover Motor Speedway. Famously known as the “Monster Mile”, the Delaware-based venue will serve as the host of a NCS and NXS doubleheader race weekend as Team Chevy drivers have their eyes set on continuing Chevrolet’s historic success at the track.
hellowater® Reunites with Justin Allgaier and JRM in 2022

JR Motorsports today announced that hellowater® will make its return to the No. 7 team with Justin Allgaier and JRM for two upcoming races during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Born in Chicago, hellowater will serve as the primary partner on Allgaier’s Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway (May 21) and Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 26). This marks the second consecutive season that hellowater will be on board the No. 7 Chevrolet.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Michael McDowell Dover Media Availability

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang – WHAT’S IT LIKE TO HAVE SOME MOMENTUM GOING RIGHT NOW? “It’s been nice this last couple weeks to have some solid finishes. This season has been pretty up and down for us, so far. We kicked off the year at Daytona with a decent run and had a fast car at California and Vegas, but kind of struggled the last few weeks at the short tracks with Richmond and Phoenix and Martinsville, so it’s nice to get some momentum and get things rolling in the right direction. Dover is a really fun racetrack, really intimidating. I think we’re all a bit nervous with this Next Gen car, not nervous with what’s gonna happen with it, but more of just how they’re gonna drive because it’s such a fast racetrack, a lot of loading, so it’s gonna be a challenge the first couple of laps when you unload there to see what you have.”
NCS: No. 78 Crew Members Suspended Following Talladega Penalty Featured

NASCAR announced penalties on Wednesday following the Talladega Superspeedway weekend. The lone penalty impacted the No. 78 NASCAR Cup Series team with driver BJ McLeod. Crew chief Lee Leslie and crew members Kevin Teaf and Alpha Lamin have been each suspended from the next four Championship Series' events through All-Star weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for a loss/separation of the wheel.
