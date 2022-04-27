ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

DEX Imaging Team Ready To Take On Dover

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dover Motor Speedway bills itself as the Monster Mile, but Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang, said he’s not intimidated over the prospects of racing on the fast, one-mile concrete oval. In fact, he enjoys the challenges of racing there. “Personally I think...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Larry McReynolds news

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that crew chief Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. Consider Dale Earnhardt Jr. a big fan of the decision. Earnhardt tweeted his appreciation of the move after it was announced, saying that it was...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR at Dover: Time, Channel, Everything to Know About How To Watch Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400

This weekend is another exciting one and that’s why you need to know how to watch NASCAR at Dover this Sunday, May 1. The season has just passed the 10th race of the year and that means drivers are thinking about the future more and more. Will some of the teams in the middle of the pack respond? It’s hard to say, but Dover is another track that will test the talent in this field.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR announces significant suspension for racing team

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was penalizing the Live Fast Motorsports team after the No. 78 car lost a wheel during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. BJ McLeod spun in Turn 2 during the GEICO 500, prompting a caution period on the 87th lap. The car’s right-rear...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Harrison Burton
Lima News

Friday night motorsports racing begins May 6

LIMA — Limaland Motorsports Park Races will hold races from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Friday starting Friday, May 6 and ending Friday, July 1 at the Limaland Motorsports Park, 1500 Dutch Hollow Road, Lima. Races include Sprints, UMP Modifieds, Thunderstocks, and more. Pit gates open at 4:30...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dex Imaging#Race Track#Bills#Dover Motor Speedway#Talladega
Racing News

Dover TV Schedule: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Dover, Delaware. The 1-mile track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East. View the Dover tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Dover Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR TV...
DOVER, DE
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Sunday’s Broadcasters: Fans React

FOX Sports has revealed who’ll be in the broadcast booth for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover. Larry McReynolds will return to the booth alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. McReynolds, a veteran crew chief with decades of experience, led Jeffrey Earnhardt to a runner-up finish...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Dover Advance

Ross Chastain has won two of the last five races, including a last lap pass to win Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, posted five top-three finishes in 10 races in 2022 and is part of Trackhouse Racing - the season's most surprising NASCAR Cup Series team led by owner and former driver Justin Marks.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #11 – DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Coming off a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) sweep for Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway, the bowtie brand looks to carry its momentum onto the 1-mile concrete oval of Dover Motor Speedway. Famously known as the “Monster Mile”, the Delaware-based venue will serve as the host of a NCS and NXS doubleheader race weekend as Team Chevy drivers have their eyes set on continuing Chevrolet’s historic success at the track.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Michael McDowell Dover Media Availability

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang – WHAT’S IT LIKE TO HAVE SOME MOMENTUM GOING RIGHT NOW? “It’s been nice this last couple weeks to have some solid finishes. This season has been pretty up and down for us, so far. We kicked off the year at Daytona with a decent run and had a fast car at California and Vegas, but kind of struggled the last few weeks at the short tracks with Richmond and Phoenix and Martinsville, so it’s nice to get some momentum and get things rolling in the right direction. Dover is a really fun racetrack, really intimidating. I think we’re all a bit nervous with this Next Gen car, not nervous with what’s gonna happen with it, but more of just how they’re gonna drive because it’s such a fast racetrack, a lot of loading, so it’s gonna be a challenge the first couple of laps when you unload there to see what you have.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ryan Phillippe, Jimmie Allen, Johnny Damon, Ron Jaworski, and more set to attend this weekend’s NASCAR extravaganza at Dover Motor Speedway

Award-winning entertainers, professional sports legends, Hollywood stars and online influencers are heading to the Monster Mile Friday through Sunday as part of Dover Motor Speedway’s biggest NASCAR weekend ever. Multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated country music superstar Jimmie Allen is the entertainment centerpiece, with the Delaware native set to perform a...
DOVER, DE
numberfire.com

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: DuraMAX Drydene 400

If you are looking for an action-packed way to consume sports on the weekend, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, though!
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NCS: No. 78 Crew Members Suspended Following Talladega Penalty Featured

NASCAR announced penalties on Wednesday following the Talladega Superspeedway weekend. The lone penalty impacted the No. 78 NASCAR Cup Series team with driver BJ McLeod. Crew chief Lee Leslie and crew members Kevin Teaf and Alpha Lamin have been each suspended from the next four Championship Series' events through All-Star weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for a loss/separation of the wheel.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy