Philly makes progress in reducing carbon emissions. Philadelphia has lowered its carbon emissions by 20% since 2006 but still remains a ways away from its goal of reaching net zero. A new report used data from 2019 to compare pre-pandemic greenhouse gas emissions to 2006. The city has reached the milestones it has set for itself but experts say that is not due to any city policies but broader trends.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO