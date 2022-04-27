ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

We are paving: has Rod Stewart found the solution to the pothole crisis?

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IETCv_0fLnBA2700
Sir Rod Stewart Photograph: Instagram/sirrodstewart

Name: Potholes.

Age: Generally a few months to a few years old, and getting older.

Appearance: A roughly circular absence of road, in the middle of the road.

I’ve seen a lot of them about lately. You’re likely to see more. Funding cuts to rural councils of £480m will lead to an estimated 11m potholes going unfilled.

Is it an expensive endeavour? It only costs, on average, about £41 to fill in a single pothole, but the damage to cars can be immense. The RAC deals with about 27 pothole-related breakdowns every day.

I’d like to help, but what can one person do? You could take matters into your own hands.

Is that a thing? Increasingly it is. Elizabeth Williams, 89, got tired of the 3ft-wide potholes outside her home in Wyncote Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, so she paid to have them filled in.

How much? £4,000.

That’s a little above my budget. Eventually, she was reimbursed by the property services company responsible for the upkeep of the roads on her estate.

Any other examples of this sort of altruistic infrastructure maintenance? Yes, in March singer Rod Stewart grabbed a shovel and assembled a crew to fill in the potholes near his Essex estate.

Had the road become hazardous? Oh, yes. “My Ferrari can’t get through here at all,” said Stewart.

Freelance pothole-filling is beginning to sound like a rich person’s game. As hobbies go, it’s not cheap.

I know a joke about this: why can’t you get public money to fill in potholes you’ve allowed to build up in your private driveway? Actually, you can.

Cos it’s your own asphalt! Wait, what? You can: £333,000 of public money from the government’s Getting Building Fund was recently spent repairing potholes in the poorly maintained driveway of Tory peer Lord Gage’s East Sussex estate.

But it’s his own-ass fault! Apparently, there’s a museum somewhere on Lord Gage’s extensive grounds that will benefit from improved access.

I don’t care! He ruined my joke! I’m sorry.

When I think about poor old Sir Rod out there in his hi-vis, shovelling away. I know. It’s terrible.

Or poor Elizabeth Williams, having to pay to fix her own street. The funny thing is, she doesn’t even drive.

Do say: “By failing to maintain our vital transport infrastructure, we are storing up trouble for the future.”

Don’t say: “Britain’s Broken Roads – It’s Our Own Asphalt.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ex-EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis shouted 'black lives don't matter'

A former EastEnders actress who shouted "black lives don't matter" outside a fish and chip restaurant has been sentenced to a community order. Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater from 2018 to 2019, was arrested in Southend-on-Sea, Essex in July 2020. Basildon Crown Court heard the 30-year-old got into a...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

'Miracle' teen recovering after Leek van crash

The family of a man who was believed to have suffered fatal injuries after being involved in a road traffic accident said it is a "miracle" he is alive. Lewis Roberts, 19, was struck by a van on Broad Street in Leek in March 2021. At one point the family...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Driver who left teacher dying after Essex crash jailed

A driver who showed "contemptible cowardice" by fleeing the scene after hitting a pedestrian has been jailed. Jack Robinson, now 23, drove off after hitting father-of-three Ben Hughes, on the A137 Harwich Road in Lawford near Manningtree in Essex on 8 December 2018. Robinson, of Lydgate Close, Lawford, could not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Julius Czapla: Neighbour recalls mother's screams

The mother of a two-year-old boy allegedly murdered by his father started screaming after she discovered his body, a trial has heard. Witness Joanne Gorrie told the High Court in Edinburgh that Patrycja Szczesniak shouted "My baby, my baby, he killed my baby". Ms Gorrie was a neighbour of Lukasz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
BBC

Herefordshire eco-mansion plan to be considered by council

Plans for a futuristic eco-mansion on a 12-hectare hillside have been re-submitted to a council. The Flow House, in Herefordshire, would include six bedrooms, a gym, wine room, swimming pool, jacuzzi and carp pond. A new application by local residents Phil and Jackie Perry seeks to give more information about...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#The Pothole#Solution#Instagram Sirrodstewart#Rac#Wyncote Court
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Lovely’ grandmother and three family members stabbed to death at home in south London

A grandmother and three family members have been stabbed to death in an attack at a house in south London.Dolet Hill, a former NHS worker, has been named as one of four people found dead at the house in Southwark after neighbours heard “screaming” in the early hours of Monday morning. Police have arrested a man in his late twenties on suspicion of murder. Officers forced entry to the house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 1.40am on Monday.Three women aged in their mid-sixties, forties and thirties and a man in his mid-sixties were pronounced dead at the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Katie Kenyon: Forest searched in hunt for missing woman

Searches are continuing in rural woodland for a missing woman believed to have been kidnapped. Katie Kenyon, 33, was last seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire, on Friday morning. Police, mountain rescue teams and fire crews have combined efforts to comb parts of Gisburn Forest in the Ribble...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BBC

Sparkhill residents 'tearing their hair out' at missed bin collections

Residents in a Birmingham street are "tearing their hair out" at being missed out for rubbish collections for the past seven weeks. Chrissy Boyer said she and 16 other households in Fernside Gardens, Sparkhill, must use a tip or cover the bags under sheeting on their lawn. However, the residents...
POLITICS
BBC

Hydro ferry may link Swansea and south-west England

A ferry service powered by hydrogen energy could start running between Swansea and south-west England. The trip, which would venture across the Bristol Channel to link Wales with Cornwall and Devon, is being discussed by councils in the counties. The idea is said to be at a very early stage,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Pedestrian hit by lorry in Wythall dies

An 89-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in the early hours of Friday. It happened at the junction of Alcester Road South and Hollywood Bypass in Wythall, outside Bromsgrove, at about 03:00 BST. West Mercia Police said the pedestrian was from Kings Heath, in Birmingham. The...
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's new $49.5m LA mansion is stunning - photos

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field recently sparked speculation that they were planning a return to London after selling their homes in Wiltshire and Beverly Hills, but it appears they are staying in Los Angeles for the time-being. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the couple have splashed out $49.5million (£38.9million) on a Holmby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Safety review along River Severn after deaths

A safety review alongside the River Severn in Shrewsbury is to take place after two men died in recent weeks. The review by Shropshire Council will be carried out following the death of Toby Jones, 31, and the discovery of a body in the search for 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

All’s wool that ends wool: five sheep rescued from West Yorkshire rooftop

All’s wool that ends wool: five sheep have been rescued by firefighters after finding themselves stuck on a West Yorkshire rooftop.The animals jumped onto the house across a gap from a neighbouring field in the village of Newmillerdam near Wakefield.Officers with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service constructed a makeshift bridge to help the sheep back to safety.“Ph-ewe - this was a close shave,” the brigade tweeted following the call-out on Tuesday evening. “Our Tech Rescue Officer's specialist animal husbandry training came in handy when he rescued these sheep from a roof after they'd leapt onto it from a neighbouring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

254K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy