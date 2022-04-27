ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

UPDATE: Missing man in South Bend found safe

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
22 WSBT

News Alert: Two South Bend shootings are connected

Police are investigating two shootings on South Bend's southwest side in the Rum Village area. Police say both shootings are connected and there is no threat to the community. The first shooting on Warren Street near Rum Village was about 6:15 this morning. That victim is a man in stable condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hooding#Jeans#South Bend Police#Wndu
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pee bottles regularly thrown at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Tased

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy