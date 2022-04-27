ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald

SLED, coroner investigating after York County SC inmate dies in jail

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

South Carolina state police are investigating after an inmate died while in custody at the York County jail Wednesday morning, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

No foul play is suspected in the death, Tolson said in a written statement to The Herald.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and York County Coroner’s Office responded to the jail located in the Moss Justice Center in York, Tolson said.

The inmate died around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert of the sheriff’s office. Jail officials tried to resuscitate the inmate but the inmate died, Gilbert said.

It is standard practice to have SLED investigate any jail death, sheriff’s officials said.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich told The Herald SLED was requested by the sheriff’s office to investigate the in-custody death of the inmate, but no other details were available.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the inmate who died.

Under South Carolina law , the sheriff’s office in each county must operate a county jail.

There was one inmate death at the York County Detention Center in 2021 and one in 2020 .

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 4

Related
SCDNReports

Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail

An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Sled#South Carolina#The Inmate#Coroner#The Herald Sled
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Greenville County stabbing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers said a stabbing call came from Old Pelzer Road just before 3:15 p.m. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, one person was stabbed after an altercation....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
196
Followers
31
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy