SLED, coroner investigating after York County SC inmate dies in jail

South Carolina state police are investigating after an inmate died while in custody at the York County jail Wednesday morning, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

No foul play is suspected in the death, Tolson said in a written statement to The Herald.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and York County Coroner’s Office responded to the jail located in the Moss Justice Center in York, Tolson said.

The inmate died around 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert of the sheriff’s office. Jail officials tried to resuscitate the inmate but the inmate died, Gilbert said.

It is standard practice to have SLED investigate any jail death, sheriff’s officials said.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich told The Herald SLED was requested by the sheriff’s office to investigate the in-custody death of the inmate, but no other details were available.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the inmate who died.

Under South Carolina law , the sheriff’s office in each county must operate a county jail.

There was one inmate death at the York County Detention Center in 2021 and one in 2020 .

