Miami, FL

Citizen's Tip Leads to Man's Arrest in Miami Bank Robbery: FBI

By Brian Hamacher
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tip from an alert citizen led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with a Miami bank robbery earlier this month, FBI officials said Wednesday. Hakeen Ashon Mixson, 38, was arrested...

www.nbcmiami.com

