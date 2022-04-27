ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets RHP Chris Bassitt: MLB has 'very big problem' with baseballs

By Chelena Goldman
 2 days ago
New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt believes the baseballs used by MLB are putting players in harm's way. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets should have been all smiles on Tuesday night after they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 and tallied a franchise-best sixth straight series win to start the season.

But the right-hander was more frustrated than anything else because three of his teammates got dinged by the ball while at the plate. That brings the total number of Mets players hit-by-pitches to a league-leading 18 times to start the season.

In Bassitt's mind, the issue is that all the baseballs used across the league are different — and the MLB doesn't care enough to make them uniform.

"The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs," Bassitt vented to the press postgame. "They're bad. Everyone in the league knows it. Every pitcher knows it. They're bad. They don't care. MLB doesn't give a damn about it. They don't care. We've told them our problems with them, and they don't care."

"It's one thing to get hit in the toe or knee, but we're getting a lot of balls in the head and the neck, and it's just not good. Not good," Mets skipper Buck Showalter said, via ESPN. "You care about your players, and without getting into right and wrong and what have you, you reach a point where it's about safety of your players. We're lucky. You're talking about a pitch that broke his helmet. It's not good, I'm not happy."

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
Mets to meet with MLB executive Friday to discuss HBPs

Entering Thursday's action, New York Mets batters had been hit by a pitch an MLB-high 19 times. The next-closest group in team HBPs is the Baltimore Orioles at 13. After days of airing out their frustration with the discrepancy and perceived targeting of their hitters, the Mets may finally see the league take some steps to address their concerns. At the very least, the club will be meeting with MLB brass on Friday.
