Mets RHP Chris Bassitt: MLB has 'very big problem' with baseballs

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt believes the baseballs used by MLB are putting players in harm's way. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets should have been all smiles on Tuesday night after they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 and tallied a franchise-best sixth straight series win to start the season.

But the right-hander was more frustrated than anything else because three of his teammates got dinged by the ball while at the plate. That brings the total number of Mets players hit-by-pitches to a league-leading 18 times to start the season.

In Bassitt's mind, the issue is that all the baseballs used across the league are different — and the MLB doesn't care enough to make them uniform.

"The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs," Bassitt vented to the press postgame. "They're bad. Everyone in the league knows it. Every pitcher knows it. They're bad. They don't care. MLB doesn't give a damn about it. They don't care. We've told them our problems with them, and they don't care."