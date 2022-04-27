ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers Seek Witnesses For Palm Springs Late-Night Shooting

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to investigate a late night shooting in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police Department officers responded...

At least 3 dead after shooting, dramatic police chase on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
Man in his 40s killed in East LA shooting after visiting food truck; Second such shooting in month span

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to South Indiana and Dennison Streets at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses say the victim had eaten at a food truck, crossed the street, and was fatally shot. CBS reporters spoke with several residents who live in the surrounding area, who are rightfully concerned by the series of events. "I thought we just heard...
Video released in unsolved Riverside shooting that injured 2

Nearly six years after being shot multiple times on Christmas Day of 2016, Cassey Verrette is still waiting for justice. For the first time, Riverside police are releasing surveillance video from the night it happened. Then 22, Cassie was dropping off a friend on First Street near Orange Street in Riverside when they noticed three […]
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
Man is murdered in San Bernardino on April 25

A man was murdered in San Bernardino on April 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident took place at about 11:12 p.m. in the 2900 block of N. Mountain Avenue. Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene and found the victim, Victor Manuel Ramirez, a 43-year-old San...
Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
