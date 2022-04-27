ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

City leaders announce schedule for Pasco’s week long ‘Cinco de Mayo Festival’ in May

By Briana Bermensolo
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

PASCO, Wash. — Are you looking for ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year? The City of Pasco and Downtown Pasco Authority are teaming up for the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Festival!

City leaders say this year’s celebration will center around the brand-new Farmers Market and Peanuts Park. The week-long festival will include Pasco’s Cinco de Mayo Pageant, live concerts, a Kids Zone, and beer garden.

“There’s a variety of activities for kids and adults. Our Pasco Police officers will be stationed throughout the downtown core along with trained security. So, you can rest assured this will be a safe and fun event. I’m really excited we added an amateur boxing tournament Saturday. Righteous and Chose Boxing Club in Pasco is organizing the matches. We have teams coming from Spokane, Seattle, Portland, Yakima and Oregon. There will be more than 20 matches that begin at 3 p.m. There’s such an incredible buzz about this year’s event,” said Mike Gonzalez, economic development manager for the City of Pasco.

Schedule of Events:

  • Sunday, May 1st 6-8 p.m. -Cinco de Mayo Pageant at Salon Monte Carlo 411 W. Lewis
  • Wednesday May 4th 6 -8 p.m. -Cultural Night at Peanuts Plaza Corner of 4th & Columbia
  • Thursday May 5th -Local Artist Showcase at Salon Monte Carlo 411 W. Lewis
  • Friday May 6th -Downtown streets close at 6 a.m., vendor set up, concert series begin Friday evening
  • Saturday May 7th -Cinco de Mayo parade starts 9 a.m. downtown Pasco, Concert series continues, Boxing matches begin at 3 p.m. in Peanuts Park, La Mafia concert Saturday evening
  • Sunday May 8th -Concert series continues, Mother’s Day Celebrations throughout the day

For more information on participating as a vendor or for a spot in the Cinco de Mayo Parade please visit www.downtownpasco.org or call Oscar Martinez DPDA 509-302-8982 or the DPDA office at 509-380-5111.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0Ltz_0fLn7aOK00

Comments / 1

Related
NEWStalk 870

FREE Cinco de Mayo Celebrating Starts Sunday in Pasco

Pasco's Cinco De Mayo Celebration begins this Sunday, May 1st. All the fun will be centered around the new Farmers Market and Peanuts Park. (4th Avenue and Lewis Street) There will be fun activities for all ages. An amateur boxing tournament has been added on Saturday, May 7th, from 3...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky returning to the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seattle’s famous Piroshky Piroshky bakery is coming back to the Inland Northwest by popular demand! The bakery visited Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene in mid-January earlier this year, and it’s making a return on May 9 and 10. Piroshky Piroshky is an internationally renowned Russian bakery, known for its popular location at Seattle’s Pike Place Market. The...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gonzalez
33andfree

Free Camping in Central Oregon

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
BEND, OR
KOLD-TV

Chuck Huckelberry named dedication recipient for 2022 El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry will be the dedication recipient for the Banner – University Medicine 39th El Tour de Tucson scheduled for Nov. 19, 2022. Huckelberry has been a cycling advocate throughout his years as Pima County Administrator. “Thank you to...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Beer Garden#La Mafia#Downtown Pasco Authority#Cinco De Mayo Pageant#Boxing Club#Salon Monte Carlo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIMA TV

Gateway Hotel in Yakima being renovated into an apartment complex

Yakima -- Work is underway right now at the Gateway Hotel after being shutdown for months. It's now being turned into a major apartment complex. The building is located on 9th st, across from the convention center parking lot. The owners are looking to create well over 100 apartments. Currently...
YAKIMA, WA
KOLD-TV

Sign up now for El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration is open for the 39th annual El Tour de Tucson, which is set for Saturday, November 19. The discounted fee deadline is on Sunday, May 15. And the deadline for online registration is Friday, Nov. 18. The ride is traditionally held the Saturday...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

Bloomsday, Hamilton, McCartney, Oh My! A busy week in Spokane begins

“33:59 to be exact,” Bloomsday Elite Seeding Coordinator Andy LeFriec said as he rattled off some of the names and finishing times of some of the fastest folks you’ll ever see participating in this year’s Bloomsday. “If you’re a numbers guy, that’s a blistering four minutes and thirty-three seconds per mile.”
SPOKANE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy