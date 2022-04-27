City leaders announce schedule for Pasco’s week long ‘Cinco de Mayo Festival’ in May

PASCO, Wash. — Are you looking for ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year? The City of Pasco and Downtown Pasco Authority are teaming up for the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Festival!

City leaders say this year’s celebration will center around the brand-new Farmers Market and Peanuts Park. The week-long festival will include Pasco’s Cinco de Mayo Pageant, live concerts, a Kids Zone, and beer garden.

“There’s a variety of activities for kids and adults. Our Pasco Police officers will be stationed throughout the downtown core along with trained security. So, you can rest assured this will be a safe and fun event. I’m really excited we added an amateur boxing tournament Saturday. Righteous and Chose Boxing Club in Pasco is organizing the matches. We have teams coming from Spokane, Seattle, Portland, Yakima and Oregon. There will be more than 20 matches that begin at 3 p.m. There’s such an incredible buzz about this year’s event,” said Mike Gonzalez, economic development manager for the City of Pasco.

Schedule of Events:

Sunday, May 1st 6-8 p.m. -Cinco de Mayo Pageant at Salon Monte Carlo 411 W. Lewis

Wednesday May 4th 6 -8 p.m. -Cultural Night at Peanuts Plaza Corner of 4th & Columbia

Thursday May 5th -Local Artist Showcase at Salon Monte Carlo 411 W. Lewis

Friday May 6th -Downtown streets close at 6 a.m., vendor set up, concert series begin Friday evening

Saturday May 7th -Cinco de Mayo parade starts 9 a.m. downtown Pasco, Concert series continues, Boxing matches begin at 3 p.m. in Peanuts Park, La Mafia concert Saturday evening

Sunday May 8th -Concert series continues, Mother’s Day Celebrations throughout the day

For more information on participating as a vendor or for a spot in the Cinco de Mayo Parade please visit www.downtownpasco.org or call Oscar Martinez DPDA 509-302-8982 or the DPDA office at 509-380-5111.