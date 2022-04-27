ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Winona County Historical Society Seeking Tour Guides for River Cruise Passengers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Winona County Historical Society is putting out a call to residents to show off their community to river cruise...

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

New ‘FABfab’ exhibit at Children’s Museum of La Crosse lets patrons become fabulous FABricators

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse will offer folks a chance to try their hands in production processes involved in making motorcycles, or maybe potato chips, or, oddly enough, toilet paper. Those products, as well as labels, are made in Wisconsin, and the museum has a new exhibit, "FABfab," that lets patrons become fabricators in various aspects of the manufacturing process.
LA CROSSE, WI
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Inside a Wisconsin Lake House Where Water Views Are Front and Center

The home of Sharon and Tom Haverstock is oriented toward the view of Wisconsin’s Lake Geneva. Sharon and Tom Haverstock aren’t boaters or avid swimmers. For them, a lake house is about the view; they wanted to look out their windows and see the serene waters of Wisconsin’s Lake Geneva.
REAL ESTATE
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Stunning Wisconsin Home Comes with Strange Guest House

This West Bent, Wisconsin home is seriously beautiful. I mean, it should be, it's being sold for $4.7 million! It's on a working farm so if you've dreamed of running a farm or owning farm animals for fun this is a great opportunity. If you also want to keep your guests very far away when they come over, this is also the perfect home for you.
WISCONSIN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Historic 109-Year-Old Ferry in the Adirondacks Is No More

A piece of Adirondack history has been scrapped forever. The 109-year-old double decker ferry known as The Adirondack, which for years provided service between Port Kent, New York to Burlington, Vermont, was recently dismantled and will be sold for scrap. Excavators disassembled the wooden superstructure over the course of three days, and the iron hull will be towed to New York City and sold.
PORT KENT, NY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Temporary lane closures coming on West Avenue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Starting Wednesday morning, there will be two temporary lane closures starting on West Avenue. The southbound right lanes will close near the intersections with Vine as well as Division Streets. Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews completing the repairs. The closure is expected to last until May 2nd. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Olmsted County Temporarily Suspends Passport Services

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Olmsted County has temporarily suspended passport services due to a staffing shortage. County officials said the Property Records and Licensing team is experiencing a staffing shortage due to illness. “Individuals wishing to obtain a passport are urged to check the Olmsted County website next week to...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Veterans begin moving into transitional home in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Veterans are moving into a new transitional home for veterans in La Crosse. The move-in process began this week, with plans to start overnight stays Thursday. The Compensated Work Therapy Transitional Residence program is designed for Veterans participating in Compensated Work Therapy. The veterans are in the process of transitioning to successful independent community living....
LA CROSSE, WI

