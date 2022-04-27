ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, AL

VIDEO: Officer collapses on pavement after fentanyl exposure

By Blake Brown
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvbrr_0fLn5Ahy00

THOMASVILLE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An Alabama police officer collapsed and nearly died after being exposed to Fentanyl, video showed.

Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey spoke with our sister station WKRG News 5 on Tuesday about the city’s growing problems.

The sergeant, who did not want his name included in the story, had just arrived back to police headquarters around 2 a.m. Friday morning after responding to a drug overdose call. Chief Stuckey said the officer called his wife and told her he wasn’t feeling well before arriving back at the office. Another officer met him at his patrol unit.

Video: Car crashes into school bus, throws students out of seats

“He said ‘man, I just don’t feel well’ and he said ‘let me Narcan you now’ and he said ‘no let me just stand up’ and when he stood up all of a sudden he just fell,” said Stuckey. “He fell flat on his face onto the pavement and then he went out. Eyes were rolled back.”

Surveillance video showed the sergeant collapsing in the parking lot of police headquarters. Stuckey said fentanyl is a drug with deadly consequences.

“Fentanyl is so dangerous,” he said. “I mean it’s 50 times more potent than heroine, 100 times more potent than morphine. It only takes one grain, the size of a grain of salt, to kill a human being.”

Stuckey said his sergeant nearly died even though the officer was wearing protective gloves and gear. Quick thinking from a colleague, who used the nasal spray Narcan and immediate care at a hospital is what saved his life.

In the video, an officer can be seen running for help.

“We always want to believe it’s not going to happen to us, but it happened to us the other night,” said Stuckey.

On Tuesday officers received additional training on Fentanyl. The sergeant taught the session and described his experience and how easily it can affect those who are exposed.

Chief Stuckey said this is their second Fentanyl trafficking case within the last four weeks. He’s sending a stern warning to those who abuse the drug.

“If you put us at risk there will be other consequences for you,” he said. “Assault on a police officer, murder, attempted murder. I promise you, if my officer died the other night I would’ve charged you with murder.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Thomasville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Thomasville, AL
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Police Sergeant#Murder#Pavement#Wkrg News
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy