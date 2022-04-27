ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 meets cast members of 'Duncanville' ahead of its season premiere

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 13's Liz Dueweke interviews Ty Burrell and...

soapoperanetwork.com

Sean Blakemore Among Several New Cast Members Announced for Season 2 of Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’

When Sean Blakemore announced in February that he would be leaving ABC’s “General Hospital,” citing “other obligations” as the reason, many wondered what would be next for the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor. Turns out he has been cast as a lead in the second season of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” which debuted last year and is now being billed as an anthology series beginning with its second season, premiering later this year on the network.
Deadline

‘The Conners’ Main Cast Close New Deals, Season 5 Renewal Likely To Follow

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Once again, ABC and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment have taken a key step toward the renewal of popular comedy series The Conners by making new deals with the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff. Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have reached agreements on new pacts to return next season, sources said. I hear final details are still being hammered out, including the exact size of the potential Season 5 order. (Seasons 2-4 have all consisted of 20 episodes.) Because of how The Conners came to be as...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
Decider.com

‘Gaslit’ on STARZ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are in the Julia Roberts Drama?

One of the biggest political scandals in American History is getting the prestige TV treatment thanks to Showtime. This week marks the premiere of Gaslit, creator Robbie Pickering and executive producer Sam Esmail’s take on the Watergate scandal. In June of 1972, a group broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Little by little it would eventually be revealed that the group that orchestrated this break in was connected to President Nixon’s administration. This cover up became so big and toxic that it led to Nixon’s resignation. Wondering when you can find premium cable version of this case? We have you...
Deadline

‘The Idol’: Suzanna Son Not Returning To HBO Drama Series Amid Creative Overhaul

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: More details about the creative overhaul of HBO drama series The Idol are starting to emerge. Deadline broke the news yesterday that director Amy Seimetz had exited the series, which comes from pop star The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Suzanna Son, the breakout star of Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, is one of the cast members who is not expected to return. The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner turned secret cult leader. Son was playing a cult member. Abel Tesfaye, who performs as The...
Deadline

Production On Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ Shut Down Following Showrunner David Hollander’s Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have suspended production for four days on upcoming series American Gigolo, a reboot of the popular 1980 movie. The move comes a couple of days after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Production on the series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, was originally slated to continue following Hollander’s ouster, with one of Hollander’s top lieutenants, believed to be co-executive producer David Bar Katz, stepping in as showrunner. The American Gigolo series,...
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: ‘Black-ish’ Series Finale Event

BLACK-ISH – The stars and producers of ABC’s Emmy® Award-nominated comedy series, “black-ish,” gathered for a red-carpet, series finale event at Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The series finale of ‘black-ish’ airs Tuesday, April 19, at 9:30/8:30c on ABC. See more pictures inside…
Collider

Gaius Charles Joins Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff 'Isle of the Dead'

Gaius Charles is set to star in AMC's Isle of the Dead, the upcoming spinoff series to The Walking Dead, in a leading role opposite Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The report of Charles' casting comes from Deadline, which is saying that the Friday Night Lights star will be starring as Perlie Armstong, a villain of the series. This character is described as confident, ruthless, and unyielding in his pursuit of what he deems to be justice.
theplaylist.net

‘On The Count Of Three’ Trailer: It’s a Great Day To Be Alive For Christopher Abbott & Jerrod Carmichael

How far would you go for a friend? “On the Count of Three” explores the supposed final day of two friends intent on ending their lives. The film marks a major milestone for its star Jerrod Carmichael; the comedian and actor helms the project from co-writers Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. For Carmichael, ‘Three’ builds on what has already been a fantastic year. He’s garnering positive reviews for the HBO special “Rothaniel” and recently hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”
TVLine

Goldbergs Renewed for Season 10 — Will Jeff Garlin's Murray Be Killed Off?

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s family time with The Goldbergs will continue: The long-running comedy has been renewed for Season 10, TVLine has learned. The series, of course, will return sans longtime cast member Jeff Garlin (aka patriarch Murray Goldberg), who exited the show in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that called for the actor’s departure. In subsequent episodes, pre-recorded dialogue and a body double was employed for Murray, with Garlin’s face superimposed in post-production. Star Wendi McLendon-Covey broke...
Deadline

‘The Last O.G.’ Canceled After Four Seasons On TBS

Click here to read the full article. There will be no fifth season for The Last O.G. The Season 4 finale, which aired on December 21, 2021, will now serve as the series finale for the comedy series starring Tracy Morgan, Deadline has confirmed. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond According to sources, the decision was made months ago, following the series’ Season 4 run. It is not connected to the current pullout from original scripted programming on TNT and TBS following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, which resulted in the decision yesterday not to proceed with production on new...
Deadline

‘College Bowl’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC; Harry Friedman To Serve As Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. NBC is bringing back College Bowl for a second season. Hosts Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning will return for the sophomore season along with a new showrunner. Harry Friedman, who spent 25 years exec producing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, will oversee the show as showrunner and exec producer. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season The show, which is a reboot of the game that originally aired on radio stations in 1953 before moving to TV in 1959, launched in June 2021. It features teams representing various colleges competing in a series...
