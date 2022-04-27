FOX 13 meets cast members of 'Duncanville' ahead of its season premiere

Click here to read the full article. There will be no fifth season for The Last O.G. The Season 4 finale, which aired on December 21, 2021, will now serve as the series finale for the comedy series starring Tracy Morgan, Deadline has confirmed.
According to sources, the decision was made months ago, following the series’ Season 4 run. It is not connected to the current pullout from original scripted programming on TNT and TBS following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, which resulted in the decision yesterday not to proceed with production on new...
