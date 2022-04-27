ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Just In: Serious Accident Closes South DuPont Highway In Harrington

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 10:30, Wednesday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Medics, and Trooper 2 were dispatched to the southbound lanes of S Dupont Highway and...

WBOC

Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash under investigation in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harrington Wednesday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on Route 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound Route 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Road. At the same time, police say a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Road. The truck driver reportedly failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, causing the Jetta to hit the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Newark woman killed in Ogletown crash

Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Ogletown. Troopers say it happened just after one o'clock Wednesday morning on Chestnut Hill Road near Salem Church Road. A car driven by a 31-year-old Newark woman drove off the road and hit an overhead street sign support. The...
NEWARK, DE
