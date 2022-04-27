Just In: Serious Accident Closes South DuPont Highway In Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.

