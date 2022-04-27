Doors to two north Salina businesses broken early Wednesday

A traffic stop Monday night resulted in the arrest of a Salina man on multiple requested charges, including a firearms charge. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of W. Elm Street noticed a white Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Kyle Nelson, 38, of Salina, who was known to have a suspended driver's license. Additionally, the license plate allegedly was not lit and the turn signal not used at the intersection of W. Ash Street and N. Chicago Street.
