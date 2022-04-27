Doors to two north Salina businesses broken early Wednesday

A group of people allegedly took advantage of low staffing at a south Salina store Wednesday afternoon and stole multiple cellphones and smart watches. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a single employee was working at the AT&T Store, 2596 S. Ninth Street, Wednesday afternoon when two men entered the store and began asking the employee questions about cellphones. A short time later, two women entered the store and made their way to the back of the store while the men kept the AT&T employee distracted in the front.

