Adams County, MS

Deputies arrest multiple Mississippi men for gun and drug charges

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies located 100 grams of marijuana, morphine, 43 milliliters of promethazine, and digital scales.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for the traffic offense; however, the passenger, Xavier Williams, was placed under arrest. Williams was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On April 23, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated another traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highway 61 North. Deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle, Robert Johns, had an active arrest warrant for his arrest for Contempt of Circuit Court in Lawrence County, Miss.

According to deputies, they discovered a loaded Hi Point 9mm pistol, methamphetamine, digital scales, empty baggies, and marijuana inside of Johns’ vehicle. Johns was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, and Felony Possession of a Firearm.

On the evening of April 23, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated another traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highway 84. During the stop, deputies located a small amount of marijuana on one of the passengers in the vehicle, Joseph Manson.

According to authorities, they began a search of the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol that had an extended 30 round loaded magazine in a backpack. Deputies discovered that that the pistol was stolen from Long Beach, Miss.

Authorities also located 208 ecstasy pills, 466 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of THC wax, 8 grams of THC edibles, a digital scale, and an extra magazine with 9mm unfired rounds inside of a grey backpack. Deputies also found a small backpack containing 20 grams of marijuana and a grinder containing marijuana.

Everyone in the vehicle were placed under arrest. The driver, Laurence Burnett, was charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Charles Clack, a passenger, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Joseph Manson, a passenger, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

MyArkLaMiss

“People trying to kill me”: Anonymous call places Monroe men in jail for drug and weapon charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two. As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne […]
MONROE, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Xavier Williams
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
Q 96.1

Two Arrested in Biggest-Ever Drug Seizure by Fredericton Police

In what is said to be the largest seizure of drugs ever by the Fredericton Police Force, officers have confiscated over 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, numerous other drugs, multiple restricted firearms and nearly $60,000 in cash. Forty-year-old Kaleb Kennett and 30-year-old Tasheen Cloake, both from Fredericton, have been arrested...
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stops leads to Monroe man jailed for several drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1996 Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Grammont Street and South 21st Street. As officers exited their patrol unit, the passenger of the Jeep Cherokee, 40-year-old Kristin Wade, exited the vehicle and walked into the front yard of […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Cooperating witness helps police arrest Monroe man for gun and drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, the Monroe Police Department received information from a cooperating witness who advised authorities that 34-year-old Gene Edward Dickens was selling narcotics in the city. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, around 6 PM, Monroe Police conducted a Battery investigation which Dickens was the alleged suspect. Officers received […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

