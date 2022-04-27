ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Arrest Made in Hit and Run Crash That Killed Pedestrian in Jefferson Parish

By special.to
L'Observateur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGretna – Troopers have continued to thoroughly investigate the hit and run crash that claimed the life of Fredrika Smith and seriously injured another. On April 26, 2022, as a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested 42-year-old Keichelle Adams of Marrero for Hit and Run Resulting in Death or Injury; Driving...

