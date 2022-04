Amidst the fallout of the botched COVID-19 negotiations, the impending labor strife, the crackdown on pitchers using sticky stuff, and a whole host of other issues, Major League Baseball admitted to using two different balls without the knowledge of coaches or players during the 2021 season. Because of everything else that was going on at the time, this controversy didn’t get as much airplay as it probably would have had there not been so many issues taking up everyone’s attention.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO