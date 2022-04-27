CPHS Student Kara Tifft Named Junior Intern For Texas FFA Foundation Summer Leadership Team

Members of the Bright Star Christian Academy will be presenting their annual solo and ensemble Recital on Thursday, April 28th, at 7pm in the sanctuary of Bright Star Church in Como, Texas. The program will include nine solos and five ensembles, one of which will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem, performed in honor of their bravery and patriotism to their Nation. The band is under the direction of Richard Shanks and Jeff Smith. The general public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge.

COMO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO