ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickton, TX

CPHS Student Kara Tifft Named Junior Intern For Texas FFA Foundation Summer Leadership Team

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Como-Pickton High School FFA Chapter Vice President Kara Tifft has been named a junior intern for the Texas FFA Foundation Leadership Team. Tifft and Texas A&M University students Nathan Barrett, who will be a senior intern, will assist the foundation’s...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

10 SSHS Students Among Only 24 State Finalists In UIL Essay Contests

Ten students from Sulphur Springs High School are among only 24 state finalists in UIL’s Barbara Jordan Historical and Latino History Essay competitions. UIL Academics sponsors the two essay competitions tp provide opportunities for students to explore the contributions of historically underrepresented groups to the history and culture of Texas. With a focus on original research and the use of primary sources, students are encouraged to look to their own communities in finding topics for their essays.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pickton, TX
Local
Texas Education
KSST Radio

Brightstar Academy Musicians Present Annual Recital

Members of the Bright Star Christian Academy will be presenting their annual solo and ensemble Recital on Thursday, April 28th, at 7pm in the sanctuary of Bright Star Church in Como, Texas. The program will include nine solos and five ensembles, one of which will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem, performed in honor of their bravery and patriotism to their Nation. The band is under the direction of Richard Shanks and Jeff Smith. The general public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge.
COMO, TX
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Uil#Ffa#Texas A M University#Intern#Highschool#Cphs#Uil#Tarleton State University
KSST Radio

2 Como-Pickton Students Advancing To State Lincoln-Douglas Debate

The Como-Pickton Academic UIL Lincoln-Douglas Debate team competed at the Regional Competition at Grayson College Friday, April 22, 2022. Dylan Shumate won second place and Boston Peeks won third place at the tournament, advancing both CP students to the state UIL competition in Austin next month. Congratulations to these state-bound...
PICKTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy