Harlan, IA

Hall and Neuharth lead Harlan into Drake Relays

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago

(Harlan) The Harlan boys have three entries in the Drake Relays.

Will Neuharth and Aidan Hall will run in the 100 on Friday morning. Coach Sam Brummer says, “Aidan has been a little dinged up at the beginning of the year, but like in most sports it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We were a little slower to go with him, but now that we are kind of entering the championship phase of the season he’s starting to go into form. Will picked up the slack in Aidan’s absence. Will was kind of our hammer so to speak. Now we have two hammers I guess. I’m liking the trajectory we are heading.”

That duo will be joined by Lukas Francis and Connor Frame in the 4X100 on Saturday morning. The 4X100 is .01 away from a school record that dates back to 2003. They ran a 43.30 at Carlisle on Tuesday. “Just off that school record and we didn’t necessarily hit the handoffs as smooth as what we had practiced. Right on the cusp of that. That’s a pretty impressive feat considering the amount of meets that have been cancelled or postponed. They haven’t had too many licks at the lollipop.”

The 100 meter dash prelims are scheduled for 8:40 a.m. on Friday. The 4X100 is slated for Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

