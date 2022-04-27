ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Runnin for the House’ fundraiser is Saturday, April 30

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSD9a_0fLn0pZ200

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can get out and get some exercise this weekend and do it for a good cause. Runnin for the House, a Ronald McDonald House fundraiser is taking place Saturday, April 30 at Floyd Lamb State Park.

The 5K run and 1M fun walk is one of the largest fundraisers of the year that raises money for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive critical medical treatment for children.

It’s $35 to register for adults and $25 for children. You’ll receive a race entry, an RMHC wristband, a pair of red and white striped socks, a finisher’s medal, and other goodies including a free pancake breakfast coupon. Click here for more information and to register .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Breakfast For Dinner

Las Vegas(KLAS)- How do pancakes for dinner at a 1940’s downtown diner sound?..On May 6th and 7th you can enjoy that thanks to “Winnie and Ethel’s “downtown diner pop-up. Co-owner Mallory joins us to tell us more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Quietly Eliminates a Well-Loved Loyalty Perk

Before the pandemic hit, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report had the best player loyalty program in the casino business. In addition to typical perks like waived resort fees, free parking, early access to tickets, and special lines at buffets, check-in, and at other venues, the casino company offered one special perk that MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report never offered.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#Charity#Ronald Mcdonald House#Floyd Lamb State Park
TheStreet

Classic Las Vegas Casino Makes a Change No Strip Casino Has Embraced

In the mid-1990s Las Vegas made an ill-fated effort to market itself as a family destination. That move made some sense, as the city does have a sort of overgrown-theme-park feel, In fact, the then-new MGM Grand casino/hotel had an actual amusement park built on its property to give kids something to do while their parents were gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Santa Clarita Radio

The Californian Casinos to Rival Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains the main location for casino experiences, but the State of California offers a range of casinos that mean you don’t have to take the long trip to Sin City. Many people associate Las Vegas as the number one destination for gambling, which is why many other casino locations, such as California, strive to offer an equivalent experience with stunning hotels, large casino floors and world-famous entertainers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Japaneiro is an Asian spot serving hot dishes like tapa bites that are freshly prepared in their kitchen. They also offer chef specialty prepared from top-quality ingredients. Their signature dishes include Alaska black cod marinated with sweet miso, Chilean sea bass, and delicious sushi. Make your reservation to enjoy special diets and delicious handmade foods.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Talking With Tami

Things To Know Before Visiting Las Vegas

Las Vegas is world-famous as the city of lights and entertainment. There are also popular films like Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, making Las Vegas its primary setting. Who wouldn’t want to know more about the city with thousands of neon lights?. Suppose you have the gift...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

A New Type of Casino Coming to Las Vegas

The biggest players in Las Vegas -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- go broad intentionally. They want to lure as many tourists, businesspeople, and even locals to their megaresorts. Once inside, they offer specific experiences designed for more narrow audiences, but even those tend to be in very broad strokes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Majic 93.3

The ‘Clubs And Bugs’ Junior League Fundraiser Friday

Make plans to join the Junior League of Texarkana's 'Clubs and Bugs Fore A Cause' golf scramble at the Texarkana Golf Ranch. The 'Clubs and Bugs' scramble golf tournament is happening on Friday at the Texarkana Golf Ranch at 7401 University Ave. in Texarkana. The shotgun start is at 9 am so get there at 8:30 am so you can get with your group and maybe get s little warm-up in before the tournament starts. You can even win a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup with a hole-in-one.
TEXARKANA, AR
8 News Now

Update: Missing child located

UPDATE: According to police, Jamari Thorns has been located. LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered juvenile. Police say he may possibly be in severe and emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Jamari Thorns was last seen on April 23 near the 4000 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KCRA.com

Watch: Bear has a blast outside a vacation cabin in Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. — KCRA 3 viewer Mike Deary, from Elk Grove, sent us video of a bear having a grand time outside his vacation cabin in Carnelian Bay on Saturday. The video shows Deary's son Casey and granddaughter Ashlyn watching the bear poke around at a bee catcher.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy