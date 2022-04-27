Powerball draws jackpot for close to $454 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Powerball plans to draw a jackpot Wednesday for close to $454 million.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lottery has not had a jackpot winner since February 14.
If no one wins, this would be the lottery’s 31st drawing without a winner, according to the lottery.
The lottery said the previous drawing sold more than 15,000 tickets in South Carolina and 950,000 nationally.
Players interested in Wednesday’s drawing can purchase a $2 ticket until the drawing at 10:59 p.m., the lottery said.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 1