Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
Giving thanks to CFB Playoff Committee for saving UCF season | Commentary

Running off at the typewriter. … On this Thanksgiving Day, UCF fans, players and coaches should get down on bended knee and say a prayer of gratitude to the College Football Playoff Committee. By dropping the Knights only two spots (from No. 20 to No. 22) after a home loss to a 3-win Navy team, the committee essentially saved UCF’s season. If the Knights had fallen out of the rankings ...
Tuesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The most impressive thing about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not be the catches, yardage and receptions over the course of his career, though all of them are setting franchise and NFL records. It might be that he’s almost always available. And with a multitude of injuries to the Kansas City wide receiver group, that is more valuable than ever. The Chiefs were without Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster for their 30-27 win over the Chargers on Sunday night, when Kelce hit the end zone three times. They also lost Kadarius Toney to a hamstring injury in the game.
