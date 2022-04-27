A ‘highly venomous’ snake crawled into a home office in Florida. Then the cops arrived

Related
Florida man locked dad in room for 8 months with no food for days at a time, deputies say
A man was arrested after deputies said he locked his bedridden father in a room for eight months with no medical attention or food for days at a time.
AOL Corp
Maryland man with 124 snakes in his home died of a snake bite, officials say
A man found dead with 124 snakes in his home died of a snake bite, officials confirmed this week. David Riston, 49, died of snake envenomation, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed to USA TODAY. Officials also confirmed his death was accidental. Riston died in January in Pomfret, Maryland. Some...
Florida mother told deputies feeding her infant was annoying
Staff at the hospital described the child as gravely ill due to life-threatening starvation. The staff also found the infant suffered a skull fracture.wf
Florida man climbs through window, sneaks into child’s bed: police
The Cape Coral Police Department said officers were called after Christian Matthew Kimbrough, 18, was caught hiding under the child's bedsheets.
Moment border agents and Texas state cops pry open wooden crates to discover them packed with migrants
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
country1037fm.com
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
State to seek death penalty for man who slashed Florida couple’s throats
The State Attorney's Office in Daytona Beach has announced it will seek the death penalty against Jean Macean.
What Does a White Towel or Bag on a Broken-Down Car Mean?
Here's what a white towel or paper bag symbolizes when found planted or wrapped around a broken-down or abandoned car.
Endangered Brown Bear Beaten to Death After Being Restrained With a Tractor
One man has been arrested after the bear was trapped under the wheel of a tractor and tied to an earth mover.
Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
‘Mommy help me!’ 6-year-old lit on fire in bullying attack, family says
Heartbreaking photos showed a 6-year-old Connecticut boy covered in burns after family members said he was set on fire in a horrific bullying attack.
California Man Bit by Rattlesnake 5 Times, Rushed to Hospital for Antivenom
Frequent surfer Matt Gmyr had just emerged from the water when he swung his feet on the ground and felt like someone had "dropped a knife" on his foot.
Blind man and service dog kicked out of Florida restaurant
Mike Keech says he was humiliated when a server asked him to leave a restaurant because his dog, a service dog, was not allowed.
Truck spills beer, barbecue sauce all over Florida highway
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce. It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday. Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this...
Father chases man who recorded daughters in Florida Walmart fitting room
Lee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton Matheson, 29, on Wednesday.
