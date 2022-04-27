ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Hail, rain, and strong winds pound parts of the Borderland

By Brenda Medina
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A severe thunderstorm waking up some residents across parts of the Borderland overnight.

In a video sent to us by a KTSM viewer you can see the entire front yard covered in white, as big hail hit a neighborhood in La Union, NM.

Some viewers shared with KTSM the hail was so severe, it damaged some of their property and vehicles.

Upper Valley, parts of Dona Ana County and west El Paso also saw rain, strong winds and hail.

You can share your pictures and video by emailing news@ktsm.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
