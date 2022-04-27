ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Troopers Investigating Two Unrelated Northumberland County Deaths

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNDON – Two separate deaths are being investigated in Northumberland County. Stonington state police...

www.wkok.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Herndon, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson Township, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced in Connection With Straw Purchasing Firearms

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hannah Lapham, age 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 22, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to one year of probation for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. The term of probation includes three months of home confinement.
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy