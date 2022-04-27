1 injured in shooting at South Bay Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was injured in a shooting at the South Bay Apartments which occurred Tuesday afternoon.

MPD responded to South Bay Apartments on Washington Avenue around 12:47 p.m. in reference to one possibly shot. When Police arrived, officers discovered a female victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman’s boyfriend was on the scene and detained.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated. The boyfriend, Prinnis Taylor, 23, was arrested.

