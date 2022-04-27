Column: What we got wrong about Black and Korean communities after the L.A. riots

Charlee Corra Disney, a high school science teacher and one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., publicly came out as transgender and condemned the recently introduced anti-LGBTQ+ bills in an interview. Just last month, they announced that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, during the organization’s annual gala in Los Angeles. Roy P. Disney, Charlee Corra Disney’s stepfather and the grandson of the company’s co-founder, increased that pledged amount to $500,000 last week. According to Disney, the Human Rights Campaign gala was a public coming out for them; they came out as trans in private, four years ago, TODAY.com reports.
Comments / 0