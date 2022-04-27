ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Free pet adoptions this week in Jacksonville thanks to Vystar Credit Union

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
(Jess Lessard Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are both at capacity for available kennels and are asking the community for help.

So far in 2022, JHS has transferred 128 animals into their custody from ACPS and taken in 1,071 stray animals.

Adoptions at the Jacksonville Humane Society will be waived beginning Weds., April 27th, 2022 through Fri., April 29th, 2022, thanks to VyStar Credit Union.

Animal Care & Protective Services will also be waiving their adoption fees during this time.

“At VyStar Credit Union, we are proud to celebrate our 70th anniversary by partnering with the Jacksonville Humane Society to sponsor free pet adoptions,” said Patricia McElroy, SVP and President VyStar Community Foundation. “Our credit union’s purpose is to do good, and through these adoptions, we hope to bring joy to many local residents while also finding forever homes for these wonderful animals.”

“When we reach capacity at JHS, not only is it a challenge for us, but it means we cannot provide relief to ACPS,” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “We are hopeful that with the support of our friends and neighbors, along with help from our generous partners at VyStar Credit Union, we can overcome this temporary obstacle and move forward into May with even more pets finding new, loving homes.”

Pet adoptions will be available at the following locations:

Jacksonville Humane Society

8464 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32216

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weekdays

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends

Animal Care & Protective Services

2020 Forest Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday – Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

All pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption. Adoption fees are waived, additional fees may apply. For more information, please visit jaxhumane.org

©2022 Cox Media Group

Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.
FLORIDA STATE
