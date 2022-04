General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid figure to be very busy in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs have a dozen picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The number six has a lot of relevance when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team has captured the AFC West each year since 2016. When it comes to the NFL draft, the franchise has selected exactly one half-dozen players each of the past five years.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO