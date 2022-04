Twenty-one miles into the Lake Sonoma Trail Marathon, Jenn Lichter stared up at the sustained climb ahead of her, her glute muscles burning. Lichter, 25, lives and trains in Whitefish and was making her debut as a professional trail runner for The North Face and had spent much of the last two hours alone on the California trail after she eased off the pace set by the elite men at the start.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO