SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Beach volleyball and indoor volleyball are two different animals, but this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week can play both. Brooke Stephens, a junior at Hagerty High School, played her first season this year in beach volleyball. Along with her partner, she has gone undefeated this year for the Hagerty Huskies. In fact, the Huskies won the 2022 FHSAA Beach Volleyball 1A District 11 championship on April 27.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO