Jeopardy! participant heartbroken after missing Giannis question

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
Nicky Smith, a contestant on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy! and a Milwaukee native, was heartbroken after he missed the opportunity to answer a question about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During the Final Jeopardy! round, the remaining two contestants were asked the following question: Adetokunbo, “the crown has returned from overseas”, is fitting for the Adetokunbo family who left Nigeria for this country in 1991.

The correct answer? What is Greece.

However, because Smith did not have enough points, he didn't make it to the final round and was unable to answer the question. Following the show, he came out onto the set and apologized for Giannis, saying he would've gotten the answer right, given the opportunity.

"I'm from Milwaukee, this is so tragic," Smith said. "I just wish I could have wrote and spelled it perfectly too."

Smith went on to say his family members are fans of Giannis, and mentioned his mom has written Giannis emails asking to be his gardener.

"Giannis, I'm sorry. Please. You can put this on YouTube. I love you, Giannis. Stay with Milwaukee forever. You are our king.

Watch the video of Smith on Jeopardy! here.

