Alert: Elon Musk's bid to scrap settlement over 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private is denied by federal judge

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon...

Axios

Judge rejects Musk's bid to end 2018 SEC settlement

A federal judge on Wednesday denied Elon Musk's request to scrap a 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required some of his tweets to be preapproved. Why it matters: The decision means Musk could remain barred from freely tweeting about Tesla despite reaching an agreement to buy...
New York State
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
NBC News

Elon Musk’s uneasy relationship with the left explodes over Twitter takeover

WASHINGTON — A climate hawk who immigrated to the U.S. in his 20s just struck a deal to buy Twitter — and some liberals are furious. Elon Musk went from an obscure businessman to a polarizing Tesla billionaire and his promise to change Twitter after he completes his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform triggered an outpouring of admiration from the right and outrage from the left.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
Elon Musk
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
Reuters

Musk loses bid to end SEC agreement on oversight of Tesla tweets

April 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge slammed Elon Musk on Wednesday for trying to escape a settlement with regulators requiring oversight of his Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) tweets, saying the billionaire was "bemoaning" the 2018 deal now that he felt Tesla was "invincible." The ruling comes after the Twitter Inc...
The Associated Press

Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13 a share.
Mitchell Kay

Elon Musk Purchases Twitter For $44 Billion

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world and the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. He hails from South Africa and has built his businesses over the decades. He is often ridiculed for his wealth and success like many billionaires are. He has a very large presence on the social media app Twitter where he often posts memes and updates about his most recent endeavors like the rockets he sends up to space.

