ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9RPD_0fLmsGnJ00

As the pandemic unfolded, nations adopted diverse methods to contain COVID-19. Some sought to eliminate the virus, targeting zero community transmission. Others tried to slow transmission through a mix of intermittent lockdowns, workplace, business and school closings, social distancing, the wearing of face masks, and the cancellation of public gatherings and public transport.

Efforts to slow transmission, rather than eliminate the virus, were associated with poorer mental health, according to two new studies published in The Lancet Public Health.

"At first sight, it may seem that eliminator countries implemented much harsher strategies than other countries because of their widely reported international travel bans," Lara Aknin, co-author of one of the studies, said in a journal news release.

"But, in reality, people within these borders enjoyed more freedom and less restrictive domestic containment measures overall than citizens in mitigator countries," added Aknin, of Simon Fraser University in Canada.

In this study, researchers compared 15 countries that either tried to eliminate or control the virus.

Eliminator countries implemented early and targeted actions such as strong international travel restrictions, testing and contact tracing. That led to lower rates of COVID-19 and enabled them to have looser domestic restrictions.

Other countries (mitigators) chose weaker international travel restrictions and aimed to control, rather than eliminate, the virus through strict and lengthy measures including physical distancing and lockdowns.

Based on their responses to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021, countries were classified as either eliminators (Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea) or mitigators (Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom).

The mental health and life valuation of people in mitigator countries took a greater hit than those in eliminator countries, according to the study.

It also found that physical distancing restrictions were more closely linked to mental health than closures of schools, workplaces, public transport, cancellations of public events and domestic travel restrictions.

Mitigator countries had higher death rates than eliminator countries, and people in mitigator countries had a lower opinion of their government's response to the pandemic, the study also found.

"Our research demonstrates that in addition to the intensity of the pandemic itself, the type of the pandemic response pursued makes a difference to people's mental health," said study co-author Rafael Goldszmidt, of the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil.

"Mitigation strategies may be associated with worse mental health outcomes at least in part because containment measures such as long periods of lockdowns and physical distancing can impede social connections," Goldszmidt said in the release. "Nevertheless, as stricter policies are proven to be effective at reducing deaths, they may help offset the effects they have on psychological distress and life evaluations."

The other study looked at more than 20,000 people in Australia and found that lockdown had a significant, but relatively small, negative effect on mental health.

Women -- especially those ages 20-29 and those living in coupled households with dependent children -- had a greater decline in mental health during lockdowns than men of all ages, the researchers found.

"This gendered effect may be due to the additional workload associated with working from home while having to care for and educate their children at the same time, heightening already existing inequalities in household and caring responsibilities," said study co-author Mark Wooden, a professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

The findings from both studies suggest that measures to contain the pandemic must be accompanied by strategies and resources to safeguard people's mental health, according to the journal.

More information

For more on mental health and COVID-19, see the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Scottish exam changes continue and no sharing of vaccine know-how

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. Changes to the way pupils were assessed during the pandemic will continue next year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority says. It modified National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher assessments, as well as some National 3 and 4 courses, in a bid to reduce the volume of assessment and ease the workload of pupils and teachers. The exams body said it was retaining the changes because effects of the disruption would not go away after the summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Global mystery hepatitis outbreak spreads to Asia and Canada

A mysterious liver disease that has infected children in a dozen countries around the world has reached Asia, with a case reported in Japan. The case in Japan of acute hepatitis – or inflammation of the liver – of unknown origin was flagged by local authorities on 21 April in a child who had tested negative for adenovirus – a possible cause being investigated worldwide – and Covid-19.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Transparency urged to raise COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Issues around vaccine acceptance must be addressed alongside equity of access and logistics if the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world's population against COVID-19 is to be met, says a report by global health policy experts. Emerging causes of so-called "vaccine hesitancy," described by the World Health Organization (WHO)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Eliminator#The Lancet Public Health#Journal News#Simon Fraser University
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
France
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
KIDS
Salon

Rollout of new effective COVID pill mirrors the "injustice of vaccine apartheid" in poor countries

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. While strongly recommending the use of Paxlovid for high-risk Covid-19 patients who develop mild or moderate symptoms, the World Health Organization on Friday warned that without increasing testing access and the reach of generic production and consumption, the lifesaving medicine is likely to remain inaccessible in much of the Global South—replicating the injustice of vaccine apartheid.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

US study suggests COVID-19 pandemic may be accelerating antimicrobial resistance

Among those hospitalized during the pandemic, both COVID-19 patients and those tested for SARS-COV-2 but negative, had higher rates of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections compared to patients hospitalized before the pandemic, according to a study evaluating the pandemic's impact on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 271 hospitals across the U.S., to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April).
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

The Future of COVID Testing: Speedy, Easy, and Accessible

April 27, 2022— Tony Keating hopes that millions of smartphone users will soon be coughing into their screens. His company, ResApp Health, in Brisbane, Australia, has developed a smartphone app to analyze the sound of coughs for what he says is a distinctive ''signature" that indicates COVID-19. The app...
CELL PHONES
UPI News

Symptoms persist for over a year for 6 in 10 COVID-19 patients

If you've had COVID-19, there's a good chance that at least one symptom will still be haunting you a year later, new research suggests. The researchers found that six in 10 people who've had COVID-19 still have at least one symptom after one year, and symptoms that don't resolve after 15 weeks are likely to last at least a year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
345K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy