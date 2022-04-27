ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Kansas man gets more than 21 years for stabbing death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for the 2018 stabbing death of his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta was sentenced earlier this month to 258 months in prison for the death of 57-year-old David Paterno, of Shawnee, prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday.

Lucasta pleaded no contest in January to second-degree intentional murder in in the case.

Officers found Paterno in a pool of blood inside his home on Aug. 8, 2018, after a neighbor reported hearing a loud fight and seeing a man with a knife leave the house, police said in court records.

Lucasta was arrested a week later and had initially been charged with first-degree murder.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced for death of Topeka woman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 51 years in prison for the death of a Topeka woman in 2021. Kajun Daniel Brock pleaded guilty to the 2nd-degree murder of Shakeita Young in Topeka. On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: 13-year-old Zoey Creedon

A northeast Kansas police department is asking for the community’s help with finding a 13-year-old girl. Zoey Creedon was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at West 61st Street and Monrovia in Shawnee, Kan., where she was getting off the bus from school. She was last seen wearing a...
SHAWNEE, KS
Hutch Post

Fire Chief: 75-year-old Kansas man drowns in city lake

COWLEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified the man who drowned Tuesday at Winfield Lake as 75-year-old John Sanford of Atlanta, Kansas, according to Fire Chief Vincent Warren. Just before 12:30p.m.. on Tuesday, members from the Winfield Police Department and the Winfield Fire/EMS Department were dispatched to Winfield City Lake for...
ATLANTA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Ap
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

7-year-old Kansas girl critically injured by falling tree branch

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 7-year-old girl from northeast Kansas suffered critical injuries last weekend when a falling tree branch hit her in the head, according to an online fundraiser. Quinlynn Jones is a second-grader at St. Marys Grade School. A GoFundMe says the 7-year-old was playing outside on...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas child in ‘coma’ after tree limb hits her

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town. Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy