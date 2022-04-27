ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Man suspected of robbing Chesterfield gas station twice, arrested after trying third time in one week

By Tannock Blair
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgCU8_0fLmoh0I00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of robbing the same Chesterfield gas station twice in one week was finally arrested Tuesday morning, after trying to rob it a third time.

Just before 9 a.m. police responded to a robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station at 13101 Hull Street Road.

According to police, a man entered the gas station and showed a knife while demanding money from the clerk. The robber ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Police officers located and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Marquis E. Brown, of Sika Lane in Midlothian. He was seen running from the scene and after a brief foot chase, the officers took him into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1wn3_0fLmoh0I00
Marquis E. Brown (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Brown was then transported to Chesterfield County Jail where he was charged with robbery.

Previusly Reported: Police: Suspect robs same Chesterfield gas station twice in one week

In addition to this incident, Brown has been charged for two other robbery incidents at the same Shell gas station on April 19 and April 23. All three robberies took place over the course of one week. He is currently being held without bond.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tANz_0fLmoh0I00
    Security camera photo from the robbery on April 19.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbrEQ_0fLmoh0I00
    Security camera photo from the robbery on April 23.
(Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the two prior robberies is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or anonymously call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 .

