Joe Rogan calls Amber Heard a ‘crazy lady,’ ‘full of s–t,’ sides with Johnny Depp

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
 2 days ago

King of controversy Joe Rogan has given his two cents on Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard.

During his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Tuesday, Rogan claimed that Heard, 36, is a “crazy lady” and that her abuse allegations against her ex-husband are “not true.”

“I’m watching this trial, and, like, it’s a cautionary tale about believing in bulls – – t, forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together,’ ” Rogan said while opening his show with featured guest and comedian Jessica Kirson .

“That’s what I felt like about Anthony Bourdain and his relationship to that crazy woman,” he said, an apparent reference to Bourdain’s romance with Italian film actress-director Asia Argento. “You’re seeing all the crazy come out.”

Rogan noted the inflammatory claims that Heard used a specific makeup made by Milani — which was found to not have been sold at the time of her alleged reliance on it — and that she left a “fecal delivery” in 58-year-old Depp’s bed .

“That’s crazy!” Kirson replied, laughing.

“But that’s what happens with people like that!” Rogan continued. “People that are just manipulative and full of s – – t like that? [Comedian] Doug Stanhope knows her. Stanhope’s buddies with Johnny Depp. He wrote something . . . like a little essay about how full of s – – t she is, and she threatened to sue him, and I think he had to wind up taking it down.

“He knows her well . . . He’s like, ‘She’s out of her f – – king mind.’ Like, a crazy actress!” Rogan alleged.

He went on to suggest that Depp was already at a disadvantage simply because he became famous in his young 20s . “I don’t think you get any perspective like that,” Rogan said. “I think you’re f – – ked.”

If Depp wins the case, Rogan said he believes “the only good thing is everybody knows now . . . there’s something wrong with [Heard].

“This is a big win for Johnny Depp,” he added. “And a big loss for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean!’ … You got rid of the best f – – king pirate you ever had! For a crazy lady!”

The two actors have feuded in and out of the courtroom since they finalized their divorce in 2017. Their explosive trial proceedings are still underway at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, which will ultimately determine whether Depp was defamed by Heard’s 2018 Washington Post essay that many read as a blow-by-blow of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s abuses.

Depp, who has vehemently denied the allegations, is seeking at least $50 million to compensate for the damage done to his career, plus an additional $350,000 in punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and court costs.

The “Edward Scissorhands” actor took the stand last week, while Heard’s highly anticipated testimony is set to come in the next few days.

New York City, NY
