Kenny Pickett’s fiancée posts about ‘big week’ ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The long drive of Kenny Pickett, from the Jersey Shore to potential NFL savior

Before Thursday’s 2022 NFL Draft, Kenny Pickett and fiancée Amy Paternoster appeared to make a pit stop at Princeton University.

The Pittsburgh quarterback, 23, called himself an “Honorary Tiger” Tuesday on Instagram after Paternoster — who attends the Ivy League institution — shared a few photos of their “Big Week (end).”

Pickett is seen wearing a suit in the snaps as he posed beside his future wife, whom he proposed to back in January.

The couple has been gearing up for the NFL Draft for months, with Paternoster supporting Pickett during the NFL Scouting Combine in March, as well as his Pro Day. Paternoster even poked fun at Pickett’s hand size controversy , which became an unexpected storyline this offseason.

Pickett is one of the most notable quarterback prospects in this year’s class, along with Liberty’s Malik Willis, and could potentially hear his name called Thursday in the first round. The Post’s Steve Serby recently projected Pickett landing with the Steelers with the 20th overall pick.

Although most projected first-round prospects will soon be en route to Las Vegas, where this year’s draft is taking place, Pickett is expected to tune in from the Garden State.

Pickett, who hails from New Jersey , is slated to watch the draft from his hometown with loved ones, Pittsburgh Sports Now reported earlier this month.

