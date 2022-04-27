ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

She Didn't Tell Her Boyfriend That She Was Meeting Up With Her Ex To Return His Things And She Knows This Looks Bad

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

A 21-year-old woman has been with her 19-year-old boyfriend for 4 months now, and throughout their relationship, he has constantly reminded her not to do anything good for someone that might "look bad" and cause problems in their relationship. She always conducts herself in a way that won't cause her boyfriend to question her motives and she really does love her boyfriend. Although she's feeling good in her relationship, she has been thinking about her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend a lot since she never really got the time to come to terms with their breakup. The reason they didn't work out is that her ex did a couple of things she couldn't get over, such as refusing to acknowledge that they were in a relationship and bad-mouthing her to his ex-girlfriends...

Read the full story on ChipChick.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aJBl_0fLmn7TI00
Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

She Told Her Boyfriend That There's No Way She's Going To Wear His Grandma's Ring If He Proposes To Her With It

This woman and her boyfriend paid a trip to his family over the Christmas holidays, and things got awkward when they started talking about engagement rings. She generally gets along well with his family, and they were having a nice night all together. His family joked about the couple getting engaged, and she played along, saying his mom could give him a ring to propose with. It seems like her boyfriend took her joke seriously. At some point during their weekend with his parents, he went into another room with his mom, and she showed him her mother's engagement ring...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In A Relationship#Girlfriends#Got The Time#Feeling Good#Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Women ends relationship because boyfriend refused to spend the night

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After dating for more than four months, my friend could not understand why her boyfriend refused to spend the night with her. She asked him directly, and he gave her a simple answer: "I'm not going to stay because I'm not ready yet."
Chip Chick

He Wants To Date His Late Ex-Girlfriend's Sister, But He's Worried It Might Be Disrespectful To The Memory Of His Ex

A man sadly learned a few days ago that his ex-girlfriend Sam has passed. She was his one "true love" in life, and he has never been able to get over her. Sam's sister Emilee reached out to him on social media to let him know about what happened to Sam, before asking if he would like to be there at her funeral. He broke up with Sam back in June of 2010, so it's been 12 years since they were together. He tried quite hard to move on from Sam, but he still had feelings for her and never was able to date successfully because of that. "Those feelings never died, but now mean nothing," he explained. "I do plan to attend the funeral." Just yesterday, Emilee revealed to him that she has feelings for him now, which came as a surprise to him...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

Her Mom Left Her Dad And Now Her Dad Is Dating Her Aunt, Yet She's Supportive Of This

A 21-year-old woman learned less than 2 years ago that her mom was stepping out on her dad. Her mom then left her dad to be with a coworker, but before her mom did that, she alerted her dad to what her mom was doing behind his back. Before her mom ruined everything, she never liked her mom much, to begin with. "My mom was never there for me as a mother," she explained. "She didn't care about my upbringing and barely was part of my life. My dad was the one who was beside me every step I took and every hardship I had..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Brother Is Asking Us to Do With Our Kids at His Wedding

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My brother is getting married this summer in a small mountain town that’s either an 18-hour drive or an expensive flight/rental car. He and his fiancée want our three boys (ages 2, 3, and 6) to “be in the wedding,” which means “walk down the aisle, put flowers down, and return to sit” with me. But the reception will be adults only.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy