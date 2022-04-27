She Didn't Tell Her Boyfriend That She Was Meeting Up With Her Ex To Return His Things And She Knows This Looks Bad

A man sadly learned a few days ago that his ex-girlfriend Sam has passed. She was his one "true love" in life, and he has never been able to get over her. Sam's sister Emilee reached out to him on social media to let him know about what happened to Sam, before asking if he would like to be there at her funeral. He broke up with Sam back in June of 2010, so it's been 12 years since they were together. He tried quite hard to move on from Sam, but he still had feelings for her and never was able to date successfully because of that. "Those feelings never died, but now mean nothing," he explained. "I do plan to attend the funeral." Just yesterday, Emilee revealed to him that she has feelings for him now, which came as a surprise to him...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO