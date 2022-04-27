ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls man convicted for firing weapon at law enforcement

By News Team
 2 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man was convicted Thursday for firing a weapon at a Chubbuck police officer in February 2021.

On Thursday, April 21, a jury found 27-year-old Talon Scott Cavanaugh of Idaho Falls guilty on one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (f) and one count of eluding law enforcement (f). Cavanaugh was also convicted of a deadly weapons enhancement and a persistent violator enhancement.

On February 11, 2021, Chubbuck police officers responded to reports of a vehicle with fictitious plates being driven by Cavanaugh, who had a confirmed warrant for his arrest. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Briarwood Street in Chubbuck when Cavanaugh fired a weapon at the officers. Cavanaugh then fled in his vehicle, reaching speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour, and led officers to the base of the Ferry Butte on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, where responding officers arrested him.

“But for the bravery of the law enforcement officers who put themselves in danger to apprehend Cavanaugh, the state would not have had the evidence to prevail at trial,” Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Radford said.

The trial was held in the Bannock County Courthouse for three days. Cavanaugh will remain in the Bannock County Detention Center until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to appear before District Court Judge Javier Gabiola on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

