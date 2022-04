Eddie Hearn isn’t buying Tyson Fury’s retirement, and he’s skeptical of a superfight with Francis Ngannou as well. This past weekend, Fury delivered a sensational sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles, with Francis Ngannou sitting ringside. Following his win, Fury declared he was retiring from professional boxing, but called Ngannou into the ring to set up “a clash of the titans” with the UFC heavyweight champion at some point in the future. But the chairman of Matchroom Sport isn’t taking Fury at his word on either count.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO