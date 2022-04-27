Woman on probation in neglect of a dependent case

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man has been arrested after police said he molested “several” children he was caring for over several years. Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett is charged with two counts of Level 1 felony Child Molestation and additional charges of Level 4 felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 5 Felony Child Seduction, and Level 5 Felony Child Exploitation.
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Rochester couple was arrested for having a quarter-pound of meth. Indiana State Police officers began investigating after receiving information about possible illegal drug activity on 61 Coral Drive in Rochester. Police were given a search warrant from a Fulton County court to search the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A federal jury has convicted a Mississippi doctor of referring and certifying patients to hospice care who were not terminally ill and didn’t know what sort of treatment they would be getting. Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, was found guilty on Monday of conspiracy to commit health care fraud,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started off as bar hopping ended as a visit to a hospital. While one man suffered a bite to his arm, scratches to his face, and a stomping to his elbow so severe it left it dislocated, police were arresting the woman accused of inflicting the beating.
Indiana Couple Arrested for Murdering Their BabyIndiana Sheriff. Detectives with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caylin Opal Marie Monroe, age 23, and Jakob Chance Scott, age 22, for murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at an apartment on Cheviot Dr. at E. Paulding Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd. Late Wednesday night, police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Dr. for a “problem unknown.” Through a window, police could see someone […]
Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
As many as 15 people in Kosciusko County face charges after Narcotics Enforcement Team members and local police agencies teamed together for “Operation Spring Showers.”. Those arrested were from Warsaw, Silver Lake, Pierceton and North Webster and happened after officers received drug-tip information from concerned citizens. The charges ranged...
April 29 (Reuters) - Three Florida correctional officers were ordered to be held without bond on Friday after they were charged with murder in the beating death of a inmate housed in a mental health unit two months ago while he was being taken to another prison. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is was arrested over the weekend after Toledo police say she admitted to stabbing a man with whom she was in a relationship. Sharonda Tuggle, 31, is being held at the Lucas County jail after being booked on murder charges. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on Artis Place in east Toledo.
